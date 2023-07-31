DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – All lanes on I-75 South in north-central Dayton have been brought to a standstill after a crash Monday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch reported that two cars and a semi-truck collided just before 10:40 a.m. on Monday, July 31. One person was brought to the hospital, however, their condition is unknown at this time.

Police and fire crews have responded to the scene, and traffic cameras show that at least one of the cars involved has been towed. Police have not said what might have caused the collision.

