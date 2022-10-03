MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Several people have been injured in a collision that shut down the highway, authorities say.

According to OHGO.com, I-75 South is currently closed at SR 741 after a collision happened at 11:11 a.m. Photos show that at least one car has taken heavy damage to the front end. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that numerous injuries have been reported.

ODOT traffic cameras show that traffic has come to a standstill in that area, and cars are using the on-ramp to exit. Crews are currently diverting any southbound traffic onto Route 35 East and West. The highway will likely remain closed from 35 East onward for several hours while officials investigate.

Several agencies are on the scene including Dayton Police and Fire, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

At this time, it is unknown what may have caused the accident, or how many people were involved.

This incident remains under investigation.