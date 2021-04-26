I-75 South ramps to U.S. 35 EB, WB to close Monday night

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Interstate 75 South ramps to U.S. 35 eastbound and U.S. 35 westbound will close Monday night.

The ramp closures will be from Monday, April 26 at 8 p.m. through Tuesday, April 27 at 5 a.m.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said a contractor will be sealing various bridge decks.

The official detour is I-75 South to the Edwin C. Moses Boulevard exit. You will turn left at the bottom of the ramp onto Edwin C. Moses Blvd and take the next left onto I-75 northbound.

Signs will direct you to U.S. 35 from there.

For more traffic information, visit www.OHGO.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS