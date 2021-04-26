I-75 South ramps to U.S. 35 EB, WB to close Monday night

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Interstate 75 South ramps to U.S. 35 eastbound and U.S. 35 westbound will close Monday night.

The ramp closures will be from Monday, April 26 at 8 p.m. through Tuesday, April 27 at 5 a.m.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said a contractor will be sealing various bridge decks.

The official detour is I-75 South to the Edwin C. Moses Boulevard exit. You will turn left at the bottom of the ramp onto Edwin C. Moses Blvd and take the next left onto I-75 northbound.

Signs will direct you to U.S. 35 from there.

For more traffic information, visit www.OHGO.com.