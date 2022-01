DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Part of a highway is closed in Dayton due to a crash Wednesday evening.

According to ohgo.com, I-75 South beyond Needmore Road is closed. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said crews were called to the crash at 6:05 p.m. The initial call reported the crash as a rollover injury accident with one person hurt.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time. 2 NEWS crews are on the way to the scene. We will update this developing story as we receive more information.