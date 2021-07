WEST CARROLLTON (WDTN)- Traffic on I-75 South is closed in West Carrollton after a multi-vehicle accident near East Dixie Drive.

According to West Carrollton dispatch, a crash occurred just before 3:30 p.m. involving multiple vehicles and multiple unknown injuries. First responders are at the scene of the crash now.

A 2 NEWS photographer at the scene sees at least four cars involved. 2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story when we have more information.