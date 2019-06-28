HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi-truck caught fire on I-75 northbound Friday afternoon, closing the highway.

The call was made into dispatch shortly after 1 pm on Friday of a truck on fire on I-75 northbound at the Needmore Ave. exit.

The front end of the semi was on fire and the driver was outside of the truck when crews got on scene.

There is no word yet on possible injuries or what caused the fire.

I-75 remains shut down.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.