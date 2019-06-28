I-75 shut down after semi catches on fire

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Semi fire

Semi on fire on I-75NB (Amber Hicks)

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi-truck caught fire on I-75 northbound Friday afternoon, closing the highway.

The call was made into dispatch shortly after 1 pm on Friday of a truck on fire on I-75 northbound at the Needmore Ave. exit.

The front end of the semi was on fire and the driver was outside of the truck when crews got on scene.

There is no word yet on possible injuries or what caused the fire.

I-75 remains shut down.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS