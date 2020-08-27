I-75 SB shut down near Main St. due to multi-vehicle crash

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A project to upgrade undersized water mains in West Carrollton will cause delays and close lanes until November.

The City made the announcement on its Facebook page Wednesday. The construction on a new, upgraded water main is scheduled to begin the week of August 31 and the City said the project will be completed in two phases.

Phase one will include the area on N. Elm St. from Central Ave. to Main St. and is projected to be completed by early October. Phase two involves continuing the new main on N. Elm St. to Cottage Ave. and then east on Cottage Ave. to Locust St. with an expected completion by November 13. The City said it is anticipated that there will be a need to close one lane at certain times during the construction period but, traffic should not need to be re-routed.

The new water main replaces a four-inch water main with the larger, industry-standard eight-inch main. According to the City, new service lines will be run to all businesses and residences in both phases. While there have been no issues with water pressure, the new line will increase water flow to all businesses and residents along the new main and will ensure that firefighting capacity will meet industry standards.

The City will give at least 24-hour notice before transferring water service to the new lines. During the transfer period, water will be unavailable for a short period of time. The new connection or service transfer will be located at the right of way line at each property.