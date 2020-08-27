I-75 SB shut down near Main St. due to multi-vehicle crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
car-crash-generic_227554

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A multi-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound near Main Street is causing traffic delays Thursday afternoon.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that six vehicles were involved in the accident and that all southbound lanes are blocked in the area. According to OHGo.com, I-75 southbound is closed from Neff Rd./Wagner Ford Rd. to SR-4/Webster/Keowee St.

It is unclear at this time what may have caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

Drivers should use caution until emergency crews can clear the scene. Officials could not immediately say when the roadway will reopen.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS