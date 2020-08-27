I-75 SB shut down near Main St. due to multi-vehicle crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A multi-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound near Main Street is causing traffic delays Thursday afternoon.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that six vehicles were involved in the accident and that all southbound lanes are blocked in the area. According to OHGo.com, I-75 southbound is closed from Neff Rd./Wagner Ford Rd. to SR-4/Webster/Keowee St.
It is unclear at this time what may have caused the crash or if anyone was injured.
Drivers should use caution until emergency crews can clear the scene. Officials could not immediately say when the roadway will reopen.
