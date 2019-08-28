MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The ramp to I-675 from I-75 southbound was shut down briefly on Wednesday due to a crash.
The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS that two cars were involved in the accident.
One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
They say that the far right lane is open in the area, and the other lanes are expected to open again soon.
Tow trucks are on their way to clear the scene.
