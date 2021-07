SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – I-75 southbound is shut down Monday due to a crash involving several vehicles in Shelby County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the interstate is closed at U.S. 33 near State Route 219. Troopers said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m., but they have not released any other information.

2 NEWS crews at the scene see at least eight vehicles involved, including two semis. There’s been no word on injuries.

WDTN will update this developing story as we learn more.