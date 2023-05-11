DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – I-75 SB has been closed while police investigate a crash that left at least one person dead.

According to the ODOT OHGO traffic map, A collision forced I-75 South to close temporarily by the connection to U.S. 35. Just before 3 p.m., Moraine Police said they received multiple calls concerning a crash on I-75 near the exit for Dryden Road. The callers told officers at least one vehicle had rolled over onto its top.

At this time, at least one person has died in the collision, police said. Their name has not been released at this time. Moraine Police said they cannot confirm the condition of other victims.

Moraine police did not say how many cars were involved in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is being asked to contact the Moraine Police Department at 937-535-1166. This incident remains under investigation.