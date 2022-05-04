MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Traffic is slowed due to a second crash on I-75, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said.

Sergeant Thomas with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that a crash is causing traffic to back up on I-75 south in Miami Township. This crash happened near Yankee Road just before 8:30 am on Wednesday morning.

No one was injured in the crash, Thomas said, but it is the second crash to occur on I-75 this Wednesday morning. It is unknown what may have led up to the crash or how many cars were involved.