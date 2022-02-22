DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – I-75 SB has reopened all lanes after a semi jack-knifed on the off-ramp at Stanley Ave. on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, a semi jack-knifed on the off-ramp at Stanley Ave. on I-75 Southbound according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatch reported that lanes are closed while crews clean up a fluid spill due to the incident.

The Dayton Police Department said traffic is being routed off of the highway at Route 4 or Main Street during the closure which they estimated to last another hour.

No one was injured in the crash said Regional Dispatch.

This incident is still under investigation.