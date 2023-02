DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The ramp from I-75 South to State Route 725 West has been temporarily closed after a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

It is unknown when the ramp will reopen or the conditions of those involved in the crash.

STAY WITH 2 NEWS AS THIS STORY DEVELOPS.

Stay connected with the latest news, weather, traffic, and sports with the WDTN 2 NEWS app.