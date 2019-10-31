I-75 northbound reopens in Dayton after semi crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — All northbound lanes of I-75 have reopened in downtown Dayton after a semi crash overnight.
The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday just past the N. Main Street exit.
A semi overturned in the crash. No injuries were reported.
Authorities shut down all northbound lanes of I-75, rerouting traffic onto N. Main Street.
The section of interstate was shut down for more than four hours, before reopening just after 5 a.m. Thursday.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
