I-75 northbound reopens in Dayton after semi crash

A semi crash on I-75 NB near N. Main St. in Dayton on Thursday, October 31, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — All northbound lanes of I-75 have reopened in downtown Dayton after a semi crash overnight.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday just past the N. Main Street exit.

A semi overturned in the crash. No injuries were reported.

Authorities shut down all northbound lanes of I-75, rerouting traffic onto N. Main Street.

The section of interstate was shut down for more than four hours, before reopening just after 5 a.m. Thursday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.