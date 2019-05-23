I-75 northbound reopens in Dayton after overnight crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- All lanes of I-75 nothbound have reopened after a crash in Dayton overnight.
It happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday near the Stanley Avenue exit.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a vehicle pulled to the shoulder of I-75 so the driver could enter information into their GPS.
When that vehicle was attempting to merge back onto I-75 northbound, another car driving north hit it.
The driver of the second car was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with reported minor injuries.
Troopers shut down all lanes of I-75 northbound to investigate the crash and clear the scene.
All lanes of I-75 northbound reopened just after 4 a.m. Thursday.
Troopers say someone will be cited for the crash once the investigation is complete.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Driver runs from scene of crash in Trotwood
According to police, a car lost control on Wolf Creek Pike, near S.R. 49, around 2:40 a.m. Thursday.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
I-75 northbound reopens in Dayton after overnight crash
It happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday near the Stanley Avenue exit.Read More »
-
Officials host event marshal training ahead of KKK-affiliated rally
The U.S. Department of Justice hosted an event marshal training session Wednesday for community members who might choose to demonstrate against the KKK-affiliated group.Read More »
-
YWCA supports Gov. DeWine's suggestion for changes in statute of limitations
DeWine is calling for a removal of the statute of limitations in rape cases and the extension of it in other cases of sexual assault.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Truck hits pole following crash in Dayton
Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened in the area of Free Pike and Brumbaugh Boulevard.Read More »