I-75 northbound reopens in Dayton after overnight crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A crash on I-75 NB, near Stanley Avenue, on Thursday, May 23, 2019. (Photo: Darren King)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A crash on I-75 NB, near Stanley Avenue, on Thursday, May 23, 2019. (Photo: Darren King)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- All lanes of I-75 nothbound have reopened after a crash in Dayton overnight.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday near the Stanley Avenue exit.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a vehicle pulled to the shoulder of I-75 so the driver could enter information into their GPS.

When that vehicle was attempting to merge back onto I-75 northbound, another car driving north hit it.

The driver of the second car was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with reported minor injuries.

Troopers shut down all lanes of I-75 northbound to investigate the crash and clear the scene.

All lanes of I-75 northbound reopened just after 4 a.m. Thursday.

Troopers say someone will be cited for the crash once the investigation is complete.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.