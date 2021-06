MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – I-75 north is shutdown Monday afternoon due to a crash.

Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS the crash happened around 1 p.m. I-75 north is shutdown near mile marker 64 at the Old Springfield Road overpass. OSHP said a pick up truck’s trailer is on its side.

Vandalia Fire said injuries are minor and being treated at the scene.

2 NEWS crews are on the way to the scene. We will update this developing story as we receive more information.