I-75 North Shutdown After Crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)–All lanes of I-75 northbound near US-35 have been shut down after a four car accident. Crews are just getting on scene, but according to Regional Dispatch it happened soon after 7:30 this evening.
There is no word yet on injuries. We have a crew on the way. Stick with 2NEWS for any updates.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.