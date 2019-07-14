I-75 North Shutdown After Crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)–All lanes of I-75 northbound near US-35 have been shut down after a four car accident. Crews are just getting on scene, but according to Regional Dispatch it happened soon after 7:30 this evening.

There is no word yet on injuries. We have a crew on the way. Stick with 2NEWS for any updates.

