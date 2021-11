MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN)- I-75 North is closed beyond Northwoods Boulevard due to fatal crash Friday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said crews were called to the two-vehicle crash on I-75 North at mile marker 66 at 6:38 p.m. One person died in the crash, it’s not clear if other people were injured.

OSHP said drivers should get off at the Northwoods Boulevard exit or U.S. 40 because there are no other exits beyond that.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.