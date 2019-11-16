I-75 NB shut down in Shelby Co. due to crash; roughly 8 injured

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Roughly eight people are injured after a crash on I-75 northbound in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office tells 2 NEWS that three cars were involved in the accident, which took place on I-75 northbound at mile marker 101.

The northbound lanes are shut down between SR-119 and SR-274 until emergency crews can clear the scene.

Officials could not immediately say what caused the crash or how badly the victims have been injured.

We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

