I-75 NB reopens at Austin Blvd. after crash

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – I-75 northbound was shut down for several hours near Austin Boulevard while emergency crews cleared the scene of a crash Friday afternoon.

The accident involved at least two cars and occurred shortly before 4 pm between SR-73 and Austin Boulevard. Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS that one vehicle sustained heavy damage and another was stuck in the roadway.

At least one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries, officials say.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area until the roadway could be cleared.

