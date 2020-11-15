I-75 NB near SR-4 closed due to semi-truck crash Sunday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – I-75 NB near SR 4 is closed after two semi-trucks collided Sunday morning. 

Authorities said police were called to I-75 NB between mile marker 53 and 54 just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday. 

Police said two semi-trucks collided, then another vehicle crashed into the trucks. Medics were called to the scene, two people were injured in the crash. 

The cause and manner of the crash has not been made known. 

2 NEWS will continue to update this story as we receive more information

