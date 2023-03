DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A lane has reopened following a multiple vehicle crash on I-75 NB near Carillon Boulevard.

According to Moraine Police, the two-car crash happened in the right lane. That lane was temporarily closed until tow trucks arrived. It has since reopened.

No injuries have been reported from the crash.

STAY WITH 2 NEWS AS THIS STORY DEVELOPS.

Stay connected with the latest news, weather, traffic, and sports with the WDTN 2 NEWS app.