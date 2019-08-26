Driver killed in crash on I-75 NB in Miami County

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after a crash on I-75 northbound near mile marker 73 on Monday afternoon.

Our friends at the Troy Daily News report that a car rear-ended a semi trailer around 6 pm.

The driver of the car apparently failed to slow down for stopped traffic ahead due to another crash and stalled vehicle in the area.

Troy Police responded to the scene until the Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol could get their units there, along with the Troy Fire Department and medics.

The coroner was called to the scene within minutes of medics’ arrival.

No further details are available at this time.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

