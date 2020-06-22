I-71 bridge inspections to cause temporary lane closures in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Lane restrictions will be in place on Interstate 71 in Greene County on Wednesday, June 24, for bridge inspections.

Crews will be performing inspections of the County Road 57 (Orchard Grove Road) overpass structure located just north of the State Route 72 interchange. Various lane closures will be in effect starting at 7 a.m. and continuing throughout the morning.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the work zone. All work is anticipated to be completed by noon on Wednesday.