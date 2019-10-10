I-70 WB shut down near US-127 due to crash

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – I-70 westbound is shut down between US-726 and US-35 due to a multi-vehicle accident.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS that three cars were involved in the crash around 5:30 pm.

At least one person was taken to the hospital by a medical helicopter, but it is unclear at this time if anyone else suffered injuries.

Officials could not immediately say when the lanes will reopen.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

