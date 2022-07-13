BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The highway has since reopened after an early-morning crash involving a cow on Wednesday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a truck crashed into a semi that hit a cow on I-70 westbound near Arlington Road. The cow was killed in the crash.

I-70 westbound was shut down, however, it has since reopened.

Police reported that the driver of the truck was taken to Reid Medical Center, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

