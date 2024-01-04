HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — An I-70 ramp is closed due to a dump truck on its side.

According to Huber Heights Dispatch, a dump truck overturned just before noon on Jan. 4. The crash occurred on westbound I-70 at the Brandt Pike exit.

The truck can be seen on its side between the right shoulder of the highway and the ramp from OHGO cameras. Debris is scattered across the right shoulder as well as the exit ramp, and the truck damaged guardrails along the highway.

(Photo/ODOT)

Dispatch reports the ramp is currently closed while crews are on scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this develops.