CareFlight called to crash near Springfield

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash was responsible for shutting down parts of I-70 Saturday night.

Officials say it happened on I-70 just east of SR-72, near Springfield. The Ohio State Patrol confirms CareFlight was called to the scene.

There is no word on the significance of any injuries.

This is an ongoing story. Stay with 2News for any updates.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.