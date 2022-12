Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash has caused I-70 westbound to be shut down Tuesday morning after a three vehicle crash.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, crashed on I-70 westbound around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The westbound lanes are shut down from Exit 52 US-68 to Exit 48 Enon Road. The Ohio Department of Transportation are working to reroute drivers.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

