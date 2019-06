MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Interstate 70 has reopened in both directions after crews removed a crash involving two semi trucks.

The freeway was closed in both directions between US 42 and State Route 142 for several hours after two semi trucks were involved in the crash. Eastbound traffic must exit at US 42. Westbound traffic must exit at SR 142.

No injuries were reported.

A photo shared by the Ohio Department of Transportation shows a coil of metal crushing the cab of a semi.