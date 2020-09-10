I-70 ramp to I-75 restricted after truck rolls over, loses part of load

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The ramp from I-70 east to I-75 south is down to one lane Thursday after a box truck overturned.

The crash happened around 9 am Thursday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver was speeding on the ramp and lost control. The truck rolled onto its side and slid for several feet, losing some of its load onto the roadway, before coming to rest in the inside lane.

OSHP said the driver will be cited for failure to control his vehicle. No one was hurt and no other vehicles were involved.

OSHP said the ramp will be restricted to one lane for the majority of the day Thursday while crews clean up the mess and replace part of a guardrail.