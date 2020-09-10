I-70 ramp to I-75 restricted after truck rolls over, loses part of load

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The ramp from I-70 east to I-75 south is down to one lane Thursday after a box truck overturned.

The crash happened around 9 am Thursday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver was speeding on the ramp and lost control. The truck rolled onto its side and slid for several feet, losing some of its load onto the roadway, before coming to rest in the inside lane.

  • (WDTN Photo/Darren King)
  • (WDTN Photo/Darren King)
  • (WDTN Photo/Darren King)
  • (WDTN Photo/Darren King)
  • (WDTN Photo/Darren King)

OSHP said the driver will be cited for failure to control his vehicle. No one was hurt and no other vehicles were involved.

OSHP said the ramp will be restricted to one lane for the majority of the day Thursday while crews clean up the mess and replace part of a guardrail.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS