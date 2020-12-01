I-70 in Preble County closes after semi overturns Tuesday

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – I-70 in Preble County is closed Tuesday after a crash.

Ohio Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash at the Ohio 6 mile-marker after a semi overturned, resulting in a HAZMAT spill.

Indiana State Police said troopers will be diverting all eastbound traffic off at Exit 156 to U.S. 40. Police said drivers should expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible. 

