Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

ENON, Ohio (WDTN) — I-70 eastbound is closed following a crash near State Route 4 on Wednesday morning.

According to the Springfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a woman hit a deer and got out of her vehicle to check it out around 4:50 a.m. She was then struck by another vehicle.

ODOT is reporting that I-70 eastbound is closed beyond State Route 4.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.