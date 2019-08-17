Breaking News
Sheriff’s Office investigation prompts closure of I-70 EB near Richmond, Ind.

by: WDTN.com Staff

RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) – A section of I-70 eastbound is shut down for several miles near mile marker 156 as the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office conducts an investigation into an incident that occurred Friday evening.

The Sheriff’s Office did not comment further on what prompted their investigation, only saying they responded to the area around 6 pm.

Posted by Wayne County Sheriff's Department on Friday, August 16, 2019

Traffic is being diverted to US-27.

Officials could not immediately say how long the area will be shut down.

More information is expected to be released Friday night. 2 NEWS will provide updates to this developing story as they become available.

