Several injured in crash on I-70 EB at Hoke Road

Photo: Ohio Department of Transportation

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – I-70 eastbound was shut down at Hoke Road while emergency crews responded to a crash in the area Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 5:20 pm and involved at least three cars.

Injuries were reported, but it is unclear at this time how many people were injured or how severe those injuries are.

Multiple medics were called to the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol could not immediately say how long it would take to clear the area.

