HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash on I-70 eastbound in Huber Heights has shut down the highway.

According to Huber Heights police dispatch, the crash was called in around 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

ODOT reported that I-70 eastbound is closed beyond SR-202/Old Troy Pike. ODOT also said that the left lane is blocked in the same area on I-70 westbound.

The eastbound on-ramp at OH-202 is currently closed.

Huber Heights police posted on Facebook that there may also be a hazardous material situation and that multiple vehicles are involved.

There is no word about what led up to the crash or if anyone is injured at this time.

