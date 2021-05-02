I-70 eastbound closed after semi crashes into barrier

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
semi crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – I-70 eastbound is closed due to a semi crash Sunday morning.

The crash happened at I-70 eastbound near mile marker 33 just after 7 a.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a semi went through the concrete barrier from the eastbound lanes into the westbound lanes.

I-70 eastbound will be closed for the majority of the day. OSHP is in the process of setting up a detour.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS