I-70 eastbound closed after semi crashes into barrier

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – I-70 eastbound is closed due to a semi crash Sunday morning.

The crash happened at I-70 eastbound near mile marker 33 just after 7 a.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a semi went through the concrete barrier from the eastbound lanes into the westbound lanes.

I-70 eastbound will be closed for the majority of the day. OSHP is in the process of setting up a detour.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

