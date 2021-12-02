PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The eastbound lanes of I-70 were shut down after two semi-trucks crashed at the Ohio-Indiana border around 1 a.m. Thursday.

One lane is now open but traffic is still backed up in the area. Drivers are encouraged to take US-40 around the area.

Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS the crash caused one of the semi-trucks to catch fire, but no injuries were reported.

As of 4:40 a.m., the highway was still shut down and crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation were on scene to clear debris. A wrecker was also on scene, trying to open at least one lane of the highway.

No word yet on when it will fully reopen.