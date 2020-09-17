I-70 reopens after semi hits construction equipment

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The eastbound lanes of I-70 reopened Thursday morning after being closed for several hours.

The freeway was closed after a semi-truck crashed into a piece of construction equipment with workers inside. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. at the South Kimmel Road overpass.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said a semi-truck was going underneath a bridge when the driver clipped a piece of construction equipment with two workers inside. Both were injured but OSHP did not know the extent of their injuries.

The bridge was also damaged in the collision.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident \and will keep you updated when more information is available.