I-70 reopens after semi hits construction equipment

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The eastbound lanes of I-70 reopened Thursday morning after being closed for several hours.
The freeway was closed after a semi-truck crashed into a piece of construction equipment with workers inside. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. at the South Kimmel Road overpass.
Ohio State Highway Patrol said a semi-truck was going underneath a bridge when the driver clipped a piece of construction equipment with two workers inside. Both were injured but OSHP did not know the extent of their injuries.
The bridge was also damaged in the collision.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident \and will keep you updated when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.