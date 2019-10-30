I-675 SB reopens after crash near N. Fairfield Rd.

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-675 southbound caused heavy traffic backup Wednesday afternoon.

The area was completely shut down between North Fairfield Road and Grange Hall Road for a short time, but traffic is slowly flowing once again.

Officials could not immediately say how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution in the area and expect delays.

