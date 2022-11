Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash has closed a portion of I-675 in Beavercreek on Friday.

According to Beavercreek Police, a call came in to authorities to respond at 5:47 p.m.

ODOT cameras show the crash, which closed the interstate around SR-844 at N. Fairfield Road on I-675 northbound.

STAY WITH 2NEWS AS THIS STORY DEVELOPS.