HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Are you a Harrison Township resident who owns a Kia or a Hyundai? You may want to consider this free offer to keep your vehicle safe.

From 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, residents can receive a free steering wheel lock from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Harrison Township substation, according to a Facebook post by the township.

This offering is only available to residents of Harrison Township who own a Kia or a Hyundai while supplies last as there is a limited amount.

Kia and Hyundai vehicles have recently been targeted by thieves due to their lack of a certain anti-theft feature, reported the township in a newsletter.

According to the Dayton Police Department, there have been over 200 motor vehicle thefts involving these types of vehicles in Dayton so far in 2023.

Harrison Township is not only encouraging residents to take up this offer, but also to use additional security measures such as rolling up windows, locking doors, removing keys or fobs, parking in a garage or well-lit area and installing a security camera.