RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Riverside’s Fire Department will be performing hydrant testing during the month of April.

According to the Riverside Fire Department, annual hydrant testing will be taking place from April 4 to May 12.

The Riverside Fire Department said the testing will be happening throughout the City of Riverside from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the duration of the previously mentioned dates.

For any questions regarding hydrant testing, call the Riverside Fire Department at (937) 233-1801.