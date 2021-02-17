HVAC experts offer tips on heating your house without burning a hole in your wallet

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – People across the Miami Valley may be unhappy with their utility bills thanks to weeks of deep cold.

“One common problem we have is a lot of customers with heat pump systems — especially if they’re an older heat pump they lose their efficiency when it drops into the 20’s and below,” said JL Hirt, install manager with Ed’s Heating and Cooling

Hirt says his crews are responding to between 4 and 6 heat-related calls a day, and they’re seeing some common mistakes across the board.

“One thing [is]not changing [the] furnace filter. It makes the blower work harder for the equipment to transfer heat so that hurts the efficiency,” explained Hirt.

Hirt suggests being proactive throughout the year in sealing your home can help when the temperatures inevitably drop in the winter.

He also says maintaining a constant temperature in the home is more energy efficient than cranking the heat up and turning it off again when you leave home.

“It’s better if you circulate the air all the time. That keeps you from having hot and cold spots by the doors and windows,” he said.

