Husted visits Chaminade Julienne to learn about program

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – State officials including the Lieutenant Governor visited Chaminade Julienne Friday to learn about its new City Connects program.

The program connects students to community-based agencies in the Miami Valley that will help them succeed in the classroom and beyond.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted said, “We want to help them overcome their life challenges so that they’re in a position to succeed academically and in life. This would frankly put Ohio in a leadership role in this in the country and we want to use successful models that are already out there to help other schools, standup programs like this, that we know are working and achieve better results for our Ohio students.”

The City Connects program was started by Boston College to help local elementary schools.

Chaminade was chosen to pilot the program at the high school level.

