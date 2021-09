XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Lt. Governor John Husted made an announcement in Xenia concerning a college disability program.

According to a release, Husted spoke about the expansion of Ohio College2Careers, a program that supports college students with disabilities.

The lieutenant governor was joined by Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, Wilberforce University and Central State University.

The announcement was made at the Charles Young House in Xenia at 1 p.m.