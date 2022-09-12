DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted stopped in Dayton to announce funding for free internet access at community centers across the city.

On Monday, September 12, Husted joined Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik to announce that Broadband Ohio is funding internet growth in the city of Dayton. According to the release, Broadband Ohio is funding Dayton’s plans to build infrastructure and provide free internet service at three community recreation centers in the area.

Husted announced this funding at the Greater Dayton Recreation Center at 2021 W. 3rd St. at noon. You can watch it here on WDTN.com.