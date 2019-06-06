Husband remembers missing woman found dead

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) - A Harrison Township man is mourning the loss of his wife of nearly 50 years after she was found dead near the Stillwater River Tuesday night.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Catherine Clayburn's body was found Tuesday night near Shiloh and Blue Ridge drives after she was reported missing eight days earlier.

Clayburn was reported missing shortly after 6 p.m. on May 27, hours before the Memorial Day tornadoes.

Her husband Bob Clayburn told 2 NEWS after she left her home and didn't return, he was out searching for hours, even during the storm.

"We were out in the middle of it," he said. "We had no idea what was falling down around us. We were just looking."

Clayburn said he and his family searched until 2 a.m. after his wife disappeared hours earlier. He and Cathy were months away from their 50th wedding anniversary, he said.

"She was just a wonderful woman," Bob Clayburn said. "The two of us are one. Half of me is gone."

Clayburn said his wife, who suffered from dementia and was unable to verbally communicate, left their home around 5:30 p.m. on May 27. Once he realized she was gone, he began searching the neighborhood.

"I went looking for her, and I went on her normal walk route cause it had happened before actually, and so I'd go pick her up and bring her back," he said. "But I didn't find her."

Clayburn then called for help. According to Sheriff Rob Streck, the Texas-based group EquuSearch found 71-year-old Cathy Clayburn's body in a wooded area Tuesday near her home. She was found near an 80-foot drop by the Stillwater River, he added.

Her body was under debris that appears to have fallen the Memorial Day tornadoes, Streck said.

"I can tell you from being out there every day, being out there searching that you would be in certain areas and look and there would literally be 15 feet of trees stacked on each other like Legos," Streck said.

Bob Clayburn told 2 NEWS he is grateful to all the people who helped look for his wife.

"[It has] just been overwhelming and a really strong blessing, and there's no way I could pay any of it back," he said.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office is still working to determine the cause of Cathy Clayburn's death. It's not yet clear if her death is connected to the Memorial Day tornadoes.

