CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The estranged husband of a woman found dead in her Bethel Township home has been indicted.

Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll said Noel Coles was indicted by a grand jury Monday on the following charges in the death of Jackie Coles:

Aggravated murder

Murder

Felony murder (two counts)

Aggravated burglary

Felonious assault

Tampering of evidence

Jackie Coles was found dead in her home on Weinland Drive on Aug. 24 after Clark County Regional Dispatch received a call from someone claiming she was on the phone with Jackie Coles when she suddenly screamed and the phone disconnected.

According to the preliminary autopsy report, Jackie Coles was shot several times in the chest and back. It also details several other injuries, like a deep cut to her forehead and bruises along her body.

In August, Noel Coles was arrested in Indiana on a charge of violating a protection order against Jackie Coles. He pleaded not guilty.

Noel Coles is scheduled to be arraigned later this week.