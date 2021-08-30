Hurricane Ida: Cincinnati organization sends team to Louisiana

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization in Cincinnati, OH, launches their Disaster Response Team in Louisiana.
Matthew 25: Ministries said it is launching both an immediate and long-term response to Hurricane Ida, including deploying its Disaster Response Team and shipping aid into the damaged area. The organization is currently working to identify what locations most urgently need assistance.
“We are heartbroken for the people impacted by Ida,” says CEO Tim Mettey. “The impacts from this storm are devastating and incredibly far-reaching, and this will be a long-term recovery.”
The organization said their response to Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago influences their program today.
“That response laid a foundation for our current disaster response program, and we are ready to return to help again,” Mettey said.
Since 2005, Matthew 25 has continued to expand its domestic disaster response program, developing corporate disaster partnerships, adding specialized disaster relief vehicles, and expanding services, the organization said in a release.
Matthew 25 said they are accepting donations of the following:
- Monetary donations
- Bottled water
- Toiletries
- Cleaning supplies
- Paper towels
- Toilet paper
- Baby and infant supplies
- First-aid Items
For Information on Matthew 25: Ministries’ work, click here.