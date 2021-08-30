Hurricane Ida: Cincinnati organization sends team to Louisiana

New Orleans Police detective Alexander Reiter, looks over debris from a building that collapsed during Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Hurricane Ida knocked out power to all of New Orleans and inundated coastal Louisiana communities on a deadly path through the Gulf Coast that is still unfolding and promises more destruction. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization in Cincinnati, OH, launches their Disaster Response Team in Louisiana.

Matthew 25: Ministries said it is launching both an immediate and long-term response to Hurricane Ida, including deploying its Disaster Response Team and shipping aid into the damaged area. The organization is currently working to identify what locations most urgently need assistance.

“We are heartbroken for the people impacted by Ida,” says CEO Tim Mettey. “The impacts from this storm are devastating and incredibly far-reaching, and this will be a long-term recovery.”

The organization said their response to Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago influences their program today.

“That response laid a foundation for our current disaster response program, and we are ready to return to help again,” Mettey said.

Since 2005, Matthew 25 has continued to expand its domestic disaster response program, developing corporate disaster partnerships, adding specialized disaster relief vehicles, and expanding services, the organization said in a release.

Matthew 25 said they are accepting donations of the following:

Monetary donations

Bottled water

Toiletries

Cleaning supplies

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Baby and infant supplies

First-aid Items

For Information on Matthew 25: Ministries’ work, click here.